The Macallan Has a New Series of James Bond Whiskies

James Bond—whether we’re talking about the books, Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, or any other representation—is a drinker. But it’s that famous and debated martini with which he is associated.

The Macallan is trying, undoubtedly in vain, to shift that perception just a little to mark the 60th anniversary of the Bond films. It has unveiled the forthcoming The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release. In total, it is releasing six limited-edition bottles, none of which are bottled in bond but are, however, bottled for Bond.

Each of the bottles contains a single malt whiskey with distinctive art and branding throughout. Each of the six bottles carries original illustrations and colors, each representing on of the six decades in which Bond films graced the screen. Impressively, it’s so themed that the price carries a nod to the secret agent, as does the 43.7% ABV, which is the same across all six bottles.

The release will arrive worldwide in February 2023.

James Bond is a character living a lavish, if dangerous, lifestyle. So, of course, it comes in at a price point that might interest Bond at a suggested price of $1,007. It’s on-brand through and through.