Macallan’s Whiskey Masters Are Hosting a Live Online Tasting for the First Time Ever

There's a reason beer nerds, oenophiles, and whiskey enthusiasts rave about visits to the home of their favorite alcohol. It can be a special experience to toss back drinks at that brewery, vineyard, or distillery. The people there can tell you about the mishaps that almost stopped the booze from reaching your glass, what's unique about the soil in which the grapes grew, the origin of the hops, why the cooper used this specific wood for the barrels. It isn't necessary, but it can absolutely enrich the experience.

The Macallan, a 116-year-old Scottish distillery, has a gorgeous building, but with the pandemic being the pandemic, you're not going on that particular pilgrimage right now. So, for the first time, The Macallan has brought together three members of its Whisky Master Team to create a virtual behind-the-scenes experience called "The Macallan Whisky Bench Experience: Discover the Double Cask Journey From Acorn to Glass." It's a free live virtual experience that anyone can attend.

The event on September 16 at 1pm EST takes you through the journey of The Macallan's Double Cask expressions, which first launched as permanent parts of the distillery's lineup in 2016. That "journey" includes the recently-released 15- and 18-year expressions, as well as the 12-year. It does not include Double Cask Gold, the Double Cask release with the lowest price tag.

The first half to three-quarters of the event takes you from the trees used to craft the two different casks that are seasoned with sherry in northern Spain up through the bottling process. It's led by Master Whisky Maker Kirsteen Campbell, Lead Whisky Maker Sarah Burgess, and Master of Wood Stuart MacPherson. The session ends with a Q&A and tasting, if you've acquired some bottles for yourself.

It's much more than the low-fi virtual happy hours many booze-makers offered during the spring lockdowns. The polished experience includes pre-taped footage that showcases the coopering process and takes you behind the scenes at the distillery. (It's also still a little like those Zoom sessions, which keeps it from feeling too stuffy.)

The live session is free to attend, though it requires advance registration and you must be 21 or older. I'd recommend you have something to sip while watching the talk and sexy videos of the sausage being made, but it's not required. Of course, if that something is what the tasting is about, all the better. There's a Double Cask bundle available through ReserveBar.com, but the full flight costs $575.

If you're interested and don't want to drop your portion of rent on whiskey, you can skip the drinks or just get a single bottle. The 12-year, which ranked #17 on Whisky Advocate's top whiskeys of 2017, runs a much lower $75 through Reserve Bar. (Though, it's certainly not comparable to, say, picking up a six-pack.) You can shop around to trim that down a bit, too. The 12-year is $72 through Drizly (plus, you can always drop in some Drizly discounts to make it cheaper), and Total Wine has it for $60.

Even if you don't spring for a bottle of Double Cask, it's an interesting experience and unique opportunity to see behind the curtain at one of the most well-known labels in whiskey.