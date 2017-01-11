News

It Seems Like Apple's Going to Kill the MacBook's Headphone Jack, Too

By Published On 09/15/2016 By Published On 09/15/2016
MacBook Headphone Jack
Julien GONG Min/Wikimedia Commons

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

When Tim Cook waxed lyrical about “a wireless future” for Apple products, he probably wasn’t just referring to the company’s wireless AirPod headphones. Although criticism of the iPhone 7 -- the first phone to hit the market without a headphone jack -- has been swift, recent consumer surveys have asked readers if they find the headphone jack useful on their MacBook computers.

According to Mac Rumors, which notes a survey question shared on Twitter by a reader, the headphone jack on your computer might be in grave jeopardy. The question reads “Do you ever use the headphone port on your MacBook Pro with Retina display?,” which seems to foreshadow the headphone jack meeting its demise on future laptops.

At least for the time being, the forthcoming MacBook Pro will have a headphone jack, in addition to four USB-C ports, so there’s still recourse for those looking to avoid paying $159 for a pair of AirPods. After all, the dainty little earbuds will likely evade you at some point, anyway.

But for its part, the company seems poised to expand what should soon be a glut of wireless products. Tim Cook exalted his new headphones on Good Morning America on Wednesday, telling viewers, somewhat ironically, that wires are tantamount to the devil.

Luckily, there’s simple a simple fix for that -- the Airpod Strap only costs $10 -- although Apple does have a certain stronghold on the industry, and people are usually won over by its products, even after fighting tooth and nail to resist them.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Massive Snake Hiding in a Toilet is Pure Terror

related

READ MORE
Health Inspectors Share The Most Disgusting Stories of Dirty Restaurants

related

READ MORE
Help This Craigslist Missed Connection Find Love at Taco Bell

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like