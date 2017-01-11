It Seems Like Apple's Going to Kill the MacBook's Headphone Jack, Too

At least for the time being, the forthcoming MacBook Pro will have a headphone jack, in addition to four USB-C ports, so there’s still recourse for those looking to avoid paying $159 for a pair of AirPods. After all, the dainty little earbuds will likely evade you at some point, anyway.

But for its part, the company seems poised to expand what should soon be a glut of wireless products. Tim Cook exalted his new headphones on Good Morning America on Wednesday, telling viewers, somewhat ironically, that wires are tantamount to the devil.

Luckily, there’s simple a simple fix for that -- the Airpod Strap only costs $10 -- although Apple does have a certain stronghold on the industry, and people are usually won over by its products, even after fighting tooth and nail to resist them.