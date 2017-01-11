This Might Be the Most Ridiculous MacBook Pro Complaint Yet

The litany of complaints about Apple's new MacBook Pro is long. Knocks on it include that it's not much of an upgrade from their last version and the USB-C ports mean that you're living in dongle land, among other issues including that the Touch Bar feels like a gimmick (a fun gimmick with emojis!). But there's a new entrant in the race for complaint pushing to make something out of nothing.

Mac fans are complaining about how loud the keyboard is on the new laptops.