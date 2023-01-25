Here's What to Know About the Machu Picchu Closure

Protests and unrest in Peru that heightened in December 2022 and continued to escalate into the new year have prompted the nation to enter a state of emergency. Now, amid continued protests, a rising death toll, and aggression from police that has drawn the concern of various human rights groups, Peru's Culture Ministry announced it would be closing Machu Picchu to tourists, according to NPR.

The decision was made after 417 tourists were unable to leave the site of the famous ruins in mid-January. According to the Associated Press, the Culture Ministry will allow anyone who had tickets to enter Machu Picchu through January 21 to be able to use the tickets for one month after the park reopens.

As for when that reopening will take place, it is entirely dependent on the current political situation. Protesters are calling for the elected president, Pedro Castillo, to be reinstated to his position. Castillo, the first rural Andean and leftist president of Peru, was impeached and then imprisoned by the Peruvian military after he called for the nation's largely conservative Congress to be dissolved.

After his ousting, vice president Dina Boluarte took over the presidency. Protesters support Castillo and his vision for the country. (He was, after all, democratically elected into office.) Cusco, the city where Machu Picchu is located, has been a center point of the protests. In response to the growing number of protests, Peruvian police officers have escalated their response, including arresting demonstrators and invading university campuses, including the University of Lima.

If you are planning on traveling to Peru, note that the United States Department of State currently recommends reconsidering your trip and, in certain regions, advises no travel at all.