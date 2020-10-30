Machu Picchu Is Set to Reopen for Visitors in November

It’s been a long few months cooped up in the house during the coronavirus pandemic and while it’s not over, things are starting to reopen. The pandemic isn’t over and now’s certainly not the time to throw caution to the wind by traveling when you don’t need to, but if you’re daydreaming about visiting one of the seven wonders of the world, you should know that one’s about to reopen.

Machu Picchu is reopening this November after months without visitors, according to Matador Network. Since the threat of the virus is still real, capacity limits are being enforced. Starting November 1, Machu Picchu will allow tourists to visit at 30% its normal capacity, which is about 675 people per day. Guests will be allowed in in groups of eight—seven people and one guide—so don’t start planning anything too wild.

Officials in charge of maintaining the archaeological site will be checking temperatures upon entry. Groups must stay six feet from one another and masks will be required. Trains and buses traveling to the entrance of Machu Picchu will be operating at 50% of their normal capacity and tickets must be purchased ahead of time. Tickets are expected to go fast. According to Matador Network, tickets through November 14 have already sold out and did so in a matter of two days. In other words, you're not going to get the same VIP experience as this lucky guy.

As far as getting a flight to Peru, the country is working to reestablish flight schedules from the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. Currently, only flights under eight hours are allowed to land in Lima, so people flying in from the US may have to endure layovers and that may end up being a bit complicated with COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed by many countries.

You’ll also need to have a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before your flight to Peru if you’re coming from the US. Once you get there, you have to agree to a mandatory 14-day quarantine, according to pe.usembassy.gov, and confirm that you’re not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 when you land.