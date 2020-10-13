Machu Picchu Reopened Just for a Guy Who's Been Stranded in Peru for 7 Months

Peru's Inca ruins of Machu Picchu have remained closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but earlier this week, the world heritage site reopened -- for a single tourist, that is.

Osaka, Japan-native Jesse Katayama traveled to Aguas Calientes in mid-March to begin his Machu Picchu journey, but the Peruvian government quickly shut down the historic site and border closures prevented him from traveling elsewhere. Katayama was left to rent a room in town and wait out the COVID-19 restrictions -- exploring the Putucusi Mountain and Calientes Waterfalls while there.

"I go to run every morning and I could see Machu Picchu afar in distance," Katayama told CNN. "I thought I would never make it to Machu Picchu as I was expecting it won't open within this year, but I was OK with it because I had a great time here."