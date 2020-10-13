Machu Picchu Reopened Just for a Guy Who's Been Stranded in Peru for 7 Months
The world heritage site opened for one day.
Peru's Inca ruins of Machu Picchu have remained closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but earlier this week, the world heritage site reopened -- for a single tourist, that is.
Osaka, Japan-native Jesse Katayama traveled to Aguas Calientes in mid-March to begin his Machu Picchu journey, but the Peruvian government quickly shut down the historic site and border closures prevented him from traveling elsewhere. Katayama was left to rent a room in town and wait out the COVID-19 restrictions -- exploring the Putucusi Mountain and Calientes Waterfalls while there.
"I go to run every morning and I could see Machu Picchu afar in distance," Katayama told CNN. "I thought I would never make it to Machu Picchu as I was expecting it won't open within this year, but I was OK with it because I had a great time here."
But just as he was preparing to head back to Japan, thanks to local tour company Roots Peru and the national Ministry of Culture, Katayama scored special permission to finally experience Machu Picchu. Alongside two photographers and site chief Jose Bastante, he got a private tour of the grounds.
"I thought I never make it (to Machu Picchu) but everyone asked the government and the town and they game me super special permission." He wrote on Instagram. "Peruvians are soooo kind. Thank you soooo much!"
Katayama is set to return to Osaka on October 16, a bittersweet goodbye for the traveler.
"I will definitely cry," he said, according to the outlet. "These seven months have been very special to me. I have discovered a new part of me."
