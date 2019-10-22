The Beloved Wine Advent Calendar Is Back & Stuffed with 24 Bottles

To answer your question, no, the advent calendars frenzy will never cease. This year alone, cheese and hot sauce calendars swept an unsuspecting nation, the veteran Trader Joe's cat calendar made way for a festive countdown of dog treats and, as for alcohol, hard seltzer and German beer packages were only the beginning of a daily drinking revolution. Now the popular wine advent calendar is back, and stuffed with 24 quarter bottles.
It's time to be honest with yourself -- binge drinking every Christmas is bad. You should instead drink every single day leading up to the event -- but less -- with a daily glassful of world-class wine. The package sold this year is a revamp from last year, stuffed with the likes of Super Tuscan, fine estate Prosecco, barrel-aged Rioja, and Bordeaux from the great 2016 vintage (a year of unusually perfect wine weather).
"You’ll enjoy 23 unique wines -- plus a second bottle of a very special red," according to the product description. "We don’t want to spoil the fun, but we can tell you this: it’s a hugely popular Italian gem with seriously rich flavor and a 90+ point score." God bless the connoisseur who has any idea what this could be.
The price of the cal is $139.99, not including taxes. These wines are sourced by Direct Wines in collaboration with licensed retailers, which is probably why it sold out in just a few weeks last year. The company recommends ordering quickly, with a deadline of November 18 for delivery by December 1.
Until then, we consumers should continue demanding obscure advent calendars. Dear market, please provide for me an advent calendar of basic toiletries and tips for managing my finances.
