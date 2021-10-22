Madagascar Is Reopening to Americans

Starting on October 23, Americans will be allowed to enter Madagascar. The US embassy in Madagascar and Comoros announced the policy change along with the resumption of international and domestic flights. To enter the country, visitors will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entry and go through health screenings at ports of entry.

Visitors will also be required to show proof of at least two nights booked in a hotel and then get another PCR test upon arrival. In Madagascar, these tests cost about $29. You'll have to sign a waiver committing to staying in your hotel room until test results are returned.

American entry into Madagascar isn't promised in the future. The island nation is only allowing guests to enter from nations with a COVID-19 infection rate of fewer than 300 cases per 100,000 people each week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are currently reporting about 160 cases per 100,000 people each week in the US. If US case numbers increase, Americans could be barred from entering.

Additionally, there is currently a curfew in place in the country between 12 am and 4 am.

Madagascar isn't the only country to reopen to US travelers. In recent weeks, Chile, Argentina, Thailand, and Canada, are just a few of the countries that have announced that US travelers will be welcomed. Many countries are requiring travelers to be vaccinated or to quarantine upon arrival for up to 14 days. The CDC has its own advisory system for where Americans should and should not travel due to the spread of COVID-19. Most recently, Singapore, Belarus, and Moldova were added to the list of highest-risk countries.