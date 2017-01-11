Madonna Gets Down on 'Carpool Karaoke'

James Corden welcomed one of the most legendary guests he's ever had on "Carpool Karaoke" Wednesday (right up there with Stevie Wonder and First Lady Michelle Obama). Madonna joined Corden for a drive around Manhattan.

From the start, Madonna was a game companion, chiding Corden's driving skills as they cruised around New York City discussing what they're really like when the cameras are off. The conversation was good, but Corden was clearly more excited about getting to do some dancing around in a "Vogue" duet.

Unlike Britney Spears, Madonna got into the spirit of the segment quickly, tossing off some dance moves while belted down in the front seat, including a little twerking to "Bitch I'm Madonna." She even expected a bit more out of Corden, asking early if he was going to get naked. "People said that you do something get undressed for these shows," she said. He does.