Get Paid to Binge-Watch Paranormal Documentaries

If you're running through scary movies like it's your job, you're going to want to hear this. MagellanTV, a documentary streaming service, wants to pay one spooktacular candidate to watch the creepy content they already love for 24 hours.

The job is a dream for someone who loves paranormal activity and watching documentaries about it. One lucky person will get to kick back and watch 24 hours of creepy content. The only other requirement is that they post about it on social media. Sounds easy enough, right?

As if that's not already a sweet deal for someone who loves scary stuff, MagellanTV is paying $100 an hour and giving away a free one-year membership to MagellanTV. In total, the job pays $2,400, which isn't bad for a day spent binge-watching documentaries.

Applications are open until October 11 at 5 pm ET. To throw your hat in the ring, visit this website. If chosen, you will hear from someone at MagellanTV. You're already watching that stuff anyway, so why not get paid to do it?