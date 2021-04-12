This Company Will Pay You $2,400 to Watch True Crime Docs for 24 Hours Straight

Listen up, true crime fanatics, because you're about to be presented with the opportunity of a lifetime: All those nights spent watching Dateline, all those hours listening to My Favorite Murder, and all those creepy Wikipedia rabbit holes you've fallen down may finally pay off.

MagellanTV, the streaming service for documentary lovers, will pay three people $2,400 each to binge-watch true crime movies for 24 hours straight. The platform put together a list of 18 documentaries that span several topics and range from 24 minutes to three hours long. The selected applicants will be tasked with watching all 18 docs back-to-back and documenting their all-nighter on social media.

According to MagellanTV, top candidates will possess a handful of traits:

They live for the true crime genre.

They can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal.

They love true crime so much that they’re willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours.

How to Apply

If you're one of the lucky people chosen to complete the mission, you'll not only receive $100/hour, but you'll get a free one-year membership to MagellanTV so you can continue your scare-ducation after the gig is up.If you're over 18 and meet the criteria above, you can get more information and apply for the role here

The application will ask for your basic information, social media handles, and streaming habits. MagellanTV recommends that applicants also upload a video explaining why they're perfect for the job—it's not required, but you don't want to be overshadowed!

The application page closes on Wednesday, May 5, at 5 pm ET. Winners will be selected and notified within ten days of the closing date.