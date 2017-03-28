This Genius College Student Used Tinder to Make Easy Money

For some people, Tinder is a money-pit. In between trips to fancy restaurants and myriad rounds of liquid courage, navigating the dating scene can put a dent in your wallet, let alone your heart. But one enterprising young lady has figured out how to monetize the Tinder game, in a stroke of genius that would make Joanne The Scammer blush.

Maggie Archer, a 20-year-old college student from St. Louis, has made a racket out of the dating-platform by asking men to send her $5 to “see what happens.” Men, in all of their brazen foolishness, have followed suit, wiring her little installments over PayPal. From there, it’s quickly evident that Archer’s scheme is a ruse, because she unmatches whatever dude is dumb enough to send her money, and never speaks to them again.