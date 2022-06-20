Magnum Ice Cream Launches Chocolate-Scented Nail Polishes with Nails.Inc

To celebrate the launch of Magnum's Duet Bars, the ice cream brand has partnered with celebrity nail artist Mei Kawajiri to create three trendy nail art designs using the new Nails.Inc polishes to bring the flavors to life.

Magnum ice cream is one of the world's leading ice cream brands, using only the finest premium ingredients, and their Duet Bars are "the first ice cream bars to be dipped in two different types of chocolate." The three new indulgent flavors are Almond, Chocolate, and Cookie.

"As the chocolatiers of ice cream, we're always looking to push the boundaries and release innovative products our ice cream fans crave," said Russel Lilly, general manager of Unilever Ice Cream for North America. "Now, we're excited to give chocolate lovers another way to express themselves, inspired by our iconic Belgian chocolate and designed with everyone in mind."

Inspired by the chocolate layering of the Duet Bars, Magnum ice cream and independent beauty brand Nails.Inc now have three sets of polish duos in various creamy shades that encourage fans to indulge in their own layers through nail art. The six polishes include Glazed Almond and Double Chocolate, White Chocolate and Raspberry Swirl, and Crunchy Cookie and Classic Chocolate.