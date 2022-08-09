Get Paid to Drink Wine on Vacation in Europe

There are dream jobs, and then there are fantasy jobs. Majestic is seeking out a "Vintern" (wine drinking intern) to drink wine on vacation in the Iberian Peninsula, and the compensation really makes it seem like a fantasy come true. Majestic is seeking someone who can test the theory that wine tastes better on vacation.

Majestic is looking to fly someone out to Spain and Portugal for three days, covering flights, accommodations, a case of Wine Club wines, and about $240 a day in spending money. You'll also tour some Wine Club wineries and vineyards, and you can bring a plus one. Then, once you return home, you'll be sent more wine to taste. You'll evaluate the two experiences to determine under which circumstances the wine tastes better.

All you need to qualify for the role is to have a passport, an open mind, a love of wine, and be at least 18 years of age. You can apply at Majestic.co.uk. The winner will be contacted on August 22 with more information about heading out to drink wine on vacation.