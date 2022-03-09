Major Airlines Are Supporting Ukraine & Here's How Travelers Can Too

The food and beverage industry has rallied around Ukraine in a big way. José Andrés himself is on the ground with World Central Kitchen to feed refugees at the border, while the Cook for Ukraine movement has already raised over $88,000 for UNICEF. Now, major airlines are stepping in to help, too—and encouraging customers to do the same.

United Airlines is asking travelers to donate either money or MileagePlus miles to Ukraine relief efforts, and the carrier will then match up to $100,000 and 5 million miles, Travel + Leisure reports. The airline plans to donate those funds to various nonprofits, including Airlink, which provides transportation for relief workers and emergency supplies, and Andrés' own World Central Kitchen.

"The human tragedy we are witnessing in Ukraine is horrifying and has shocked us all so we're doing our part to quickly help get aid to the people who desperately need relief," United President Brett Hart said in a statement. "Our partners have been on the ground for more than a week and it's clear they need more resources to fulfill their mission of flying workers and supplies to and from the frontlines of this crisis."

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have similarly promised support. American is raising money online and in-flight, which the airline will donate to UNICEF. Customer-contributed AAdvantage miles will also go towards the airline's Miles for Social Good program and be shared with Airlink. For its part, Delta is gifting the American Red Cross and the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees $100,000 each.

"Delta stands in support of the humanitarian efforts to help the people of Ukraine in this global crisis," Managing Director of Community Engagement Tad Hutcheson said in a press release. "Through these contributions, we are partnering with organizations so we can help provide immediate relief and assistance to those in need."