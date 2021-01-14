You Can Watch Major Biden's Virtual 'Indoguration' as First Dog on January 17

All eyes will be on the US Capital for President-Elect Joe Biden's historic inauguration on January 20. But it turns out another historic event related to the new administration will take place a few days earlier.

Joe and Jill Biden won't be the only ones moving into the White House. The couple's two year old German Shepherd rescue, Major, will be joining them as First Dog, and to celebrate the occasion, the Delaware Humane Association (DHA)—the place where the Bidens adopted him—will be hosting a virtual "Indoguration" on Sunday, January 17. The event, which will be hosted in partnership with Pumpkin Pet Insurance and emceed by The Today Show's Jill Martin, will raise money for the DHA.

"We are thrilled to participate in what will hopefully be the world's largest Zoom call for dogs," executive director of the DHA Patrick J. Carroll said in a statement. "2020 was a tough year for all of us financially—both for animal shelters and pet owners alike... With Major heading to the White House, it's our sincere hope that we can continue to connect more homeless animals with families than ever before. If a shelter dog is good enough for the White House, they're good enough for your house!"