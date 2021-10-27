You Can Make This $1,000 Lobster Roll at Home

When it comes to seafood, lobster is king. Some people wait all year long just for lobster roll season to come around. If you're in that camp, you've probably got a go-to spot you tell everyone about (or keep as a closely-guarded secret). No matter how good your favorite lobster roll is, we guarantee you've never had one quite like the one Get Maine Lobster is dishing up.

The company, which ships freshly-caught Maine lobster from dock to doorstep in 24 hours, just unveiled the world's most expensive lobster roll. Beginning Thanksgiving Day at midnight, customers will be able to reserve a Montecito Lobster Roll Kit online. Each kit feeds four people, or two to three really hungry people, and comes with 2 pounds of fresh Maine lobster claw meat, Royal Belgian Caviar, A5 Wagyu, white truffle aioli, edible gold flakes, and four brioche rolls to put it all on.