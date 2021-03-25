This Website Shows All the U.S. Cities That'll Pay You to Move There

More than ever before, small towns are eager to attract new residents, targeting the unprecedented number of remote workers who are no longer tied to big industry hubs like NYC, LA, and Chicago. To incentivize people to relocate, some cities have begun offering cash rewards to those who decide to up and move there, and MakeMyMove.com has popped up as a useful digital directory with information on every US city that'll pay people to officially become residents.

Currently, there are 37 cities listed on MakeMyMove.com that are each offering some form of compensation for new residents. Financial incentives range from values as little as $1 (not worth it) to rewards as great as $16,000 (absolutely worth it), and payouts come in the form of home rebates, tax breaks, and straight-up cash.

In Montpelier, Vermont, for example, remote workers can receive up to $5,000 per year for two years, and people who move to become full-time employees of Vermont businesses can get up to $7,500 per year for two years. In Baltimore, Maryland, you will be compensated $5,000 to go toward a down payment on a house, paid in the form of a 5-year forgivable loan.

MakeMyMove.com doesn't only explain the terms of each city's financial incentive, it also gives some important information about the city itself, like its population, internet speed rating, nearest airport, climate, median home value, and distance to important shopping centers, so you know exactly what you'd be getting into.

Here are the 37 US cities currently offering financial incentives for qualifying new residents: