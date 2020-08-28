Maker's Mark Just Unveiled a Bottle With Notes of Butter Pecan Ice Cream

I don't discriminate when it comes to booze. I'm game for anything -- vodka, tequila, even a little whiskey here and there. But when you take an already great bottle of bourbon and bring out its notes of butter pecan ice cream, I am downright sold. And that's exactly what Maker's Mark has done with its latest, limited-edition release.

The Kentucky-distilled, small-batch bourbon brand has created a dessert and nightcap all in one as the 2020 limited release bourbon from its Wood Finishing Series. The launch coincides with the 10th anniversary of Maker's Mark 46, the bold and complex blend that first introduced the company's patented stave finishing technique.

"Since the introduction of Maker’s Mark 46, wood staves have become our tool of choice for unlocking and amplifying natural flavors already present in our classic Maker’s Mark -- always purposefully and with a specific taste vision in mind," director of innovation Jane Bowie said in a statement. "Where Maker’s Mark 46 was about creating a ‘bolder’ Maker’s, and the 2019 release was all about boosting the notes of baking spice and fruit, our 2020 Limited Release has been a quest to amp up those rich vanilla and buttery-caramel flavors that typically stem from our unique approach to seasoning our barrel wood outside for a full year."