You Can Stay at the Maker's Mark Family's Actual House & It Comes with a Fully Stocked Bar

Even if you're not the biggest bourbon connoisseur, when you're in Kentucky, you have to do as the Kentuckians do. And why stop at just partaking in a little Southern whisky when you can stay at the actual house of the family behind Maker's Mark?

The Samuels House, located in Bardstown, Kentucky, is opening its doors to bourbon-loving visitors this year, and yes, that includes access to its 50-whiskey stocked bar. The three-bedroom home features a fully-equipped chef's kitchen with a whisky ice maker, custom-blown glassware, indoor and outdoor dining spaces, a game room, and more.

As for the main event, which is obviously the bar, it boasts a selection of 50 bottles of Maker's Mark whisky distilled by the Samuels family over the past 150 years.