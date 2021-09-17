You Can Stay at the Maker's Mark Family's Actual House & It Comes with a Fully Stocked Bar
You'll have access to 50 bottles of bourbon distilled by the Samuels family over the past 150 years.
Even if you're not the biggest bourbon connoisseur, when you're in Kentucky, you have to do as the Kentuckians do. And why stop at just partaking in a little Southern whisky when you can stay at the actual house of the family behind Maker's Mark?
The Samuels House, located in Bardstown, Kentucky, is opening its doors to bourbon-loving visitors this year, and yes, that includes access to its 50-whiskey stocked bar. The three-bedroom home features a fully-equipped chef's kitchen with a whisky ice maker, custom-blown glassware, indoor and outdoor dining spaces, a game room, and more.
As for the main event, which is obviously the bar, it boasts a selection of 50 bottles of Maker's Mark whisky distilled by the Samuels family over the past 150 years.
"Owned and operated by the founding family of Maker's Mark Distillery, you'll enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience an intimate piece of Kentucky bourbon history like an insider," the family wrote of the manor, according to Travel & Leisure. "Set amidst two acres fitted with mature oak trees and surrounded by horse pastures, the traditional features of a 200-year-old Federal-style manor home combine with the modern luxury of plush group travel accommodations that were as carefully crafted as the whisky they are known for."
The home is currently open for booking, though for a pretty penny. Rates range between $1,000 and $1,500, but with access to that kind of bar, you'll get your money's worth.