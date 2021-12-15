Maker's Mark Will Reimburse Your Checked-Bag Fees with Booze This Holiday Season

The holidays are fast approaching, and many people will be traveling with presents in tow, which means heavy bags, lots of stuff, and checked-bag fees. Not to worry, though, because Maker's Mark has got you covered. The booze purveyor will reimburse travelers' checked-bag fees through its first-ever Whisky Flights program. While it doesn't include any actual whisky flights, it will save you some cash, and that's almost as good.

From now until December 31, travelers over 21 can submit an eligible checked-baggage receipt online here. Maker's Mark will cover checked-bag fees up to $40. The family-run bourbon brand will send those who get their claims approved a gift card for the cost of the bag fee. You can then take the gift card and use it to buy a bottle of Maker's Mark.

"As a family-led brand since our inception in 1953, we've always believed that the perfect holiday moment starts with you, your loved ones and a bottle of bourbon to share, and we wouldn't want anything to get in the way of that quality time," Rob Samuels, an eighth-generation Whisky Maker at Maker's Mark, said in a statement. "We know you can't bring a bottle of Make's Mark Bourbon in your carry-on luggage, so we're encouraging folks to check a bag on their next holiday-bound flight so they can bring a little spirit home to share. We'll pick up that pesky fee for some lucky travelers."

The company has allocated up to $50,000 to cover customers' checked bag fees this holiday season, which means there's plenty of good cheer—and gift cards for Maker's Mark—to go around. You will need to have a copy of your receipt handy to cash in, so don't forget to get one.