Hawaii Is Giving Visitors a Free Hotel Night for Doing Volunteer Work

Hawaii is once again open to travelers after a lengthy COVID-induced lockdown, and "the Rainbow State" wants visitors to not only remember their stay there, but earn it. In an effort to push travelers to have a positive impact on the islands, Hawaii is offering a once in a lifetime opportunity. If you’re going to travel right now, you want it to be for a good reason.

If you agree to do volunteer work during your visit, the state will offer up a free one-night hotel stay, according to a report by Matador Network. The Malama Hawai’i (Care for Hawaii) initiative is offering travelers a chance to plant trees, volunteer in ocean reef preservation, take part in beach cleanups, make quilts for the elderly, and participate in other volunteer activities. Those who do will be rewarded with an extra night at participating hotels on the house.

Volunteers will have to book and pay for their own initial stay, but the extra night will be completely free. You’ll be able to kick back and relax after putting in some seriously hard work at Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, or Kauai’s Marriott Resort, among other participating hotels, per the report. Keep that in mind when booking your travel.

“Our goal is to attract mindful visitors who will leave Hawai’i better than when they arrived. By doing so, visitors will experience a deeper connection and a vacation that really becomes more meaningful to them,” John Monaha, president and CEO of the visitor and convention bureau, said in an interview with Travel & Leisure.

Alaska Airlines is getting in on the do-gooder mission, too. From now until the end of the year, the airline will be planting a tree for every flight it makes to Hawaii. That’s an estimated 900 trees, according to the airline’s best guess.

Back in September, Hawaiian officials announced that COVID-negative visitors could skip mandatory quarantine starting in October. While Hawaii hasn’t seen quite the surge in coronavirus cases that people on the mainland have, the surge has made it difficult for folks to forgo this 14-day isolation period, according to Hawaii News Now, and the consequences for just skipping out are no joke. We’re talking jail time.

Basically, if you’re planning to travel to Hawaii right now, do so responsibly. Oh, and keep that same energy when you land.