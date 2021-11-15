Malaysia and Thailand's Maya Bay Are Set to Fully Open to Tourists in January

Countries all over the world continue to open or ease travel restrictions. Malaysia and Thailand's May Bay, two areas in Southeast Asia, are currently doing soft openings.

Today, November 15, 2021, Malaysia has partially opened its borders to fully vaccinated tourists. Lawmakers have decided to slowly open borders of the peninsula due to the steady decline of infection rates and the steady increase of vaccination rates. Now, more than 76% of the Malaysian population is fully vaccinated. Before today, most non-essential travelers were banned from entering the country, and fully vaccinated travelers still needed to provide a negative COVID-19 test and quarantine for at least seven days upon arrival.

Incoming tourists will only be able to visit the island of Langkawi, and the tropical archipelago is open to fully vaccinated tourists for quarantine-free travel. According to Lonely Planet, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement on Friday that visitors must be fully vaccinated, among other requirements, and stay in Langkawi for at least seven days before traveling to other parts of Malaysia. Following the opening of Langkawi, the country plans to launch a travel bubble with Singapore on November 29. This will allow quarantine-free travel between the two countries for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Both soft openings are in preparation for a return to tourism. Malaysia will be opening to fully vaccinated travelers on January 1, 2022. But it isn't the only tropical destination in Southeast Asia to open on January 1. Thailand's Maya Bay, or the iconic island from the early 2000 film The Beach that starred Leonardo DiCaprio, will be opening to tourists at the top of the new year as well.

Although the rest of Thailand reopened to travelers on November 1, 2021, Maya Bay stayed closed for reasons removed from the pandemic. The island has stayed closed due to ongoing repairs. According to CNN, the Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-Archa said in a statement that, "Maya Bay has been continuously receiving interest from tourists around the world. But this has also caused (the natural area) to deteriorate, especially the corals." They also added that "After shutting down Maya Bay to revive and restore it, up until the present, it has returned to a good condition." Currently, boats are allowed to enter the outer limits of the bay, although Maya Bay's shores are off-limits. Visitors can still view the beach from their boats and can snorkel in permitted areas.

Tourists visiting all areas of Thailand will still need to adhere to the updated COVID-19 requirements. Incoming tourists only need to stay one night in a government-approved hotel while they await the results of a Covid-19 test administered upon arrival. Tourists who aren't fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine must quarantine in a pre-booked, government-approved hotel for 10 days upon arrival.