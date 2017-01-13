This Map Shows Every State's Male-to-Female Ratio

What's fun here is that Chase's map also includes age breakdowns inside the visualization. With that feature, you can see that for the age range 21-39, the population is more heavily skewed male, though the southeast and parts of the eastern seaboard still have a higher female population. (You can use those features here.)

Break it down by American citizens over the age of 50 and the map basically turns hot pink. Some areas, like the Bronx, carry a ratio as tilted as 0.74 (74 males for every 100 females) and Kings County (Brooklyn) carries a 0.76 ratio.

Take a look around and then go ahead and make your obligatory "Ay, I've got to move to X" joke.