Americans Are Banned from Malta Again

Now that travel is an option again for many, eager wanderers are facing difficult decisions about where to go. After all, no one's really been able to go anywhere for more than a year. If you're American and have had your eye on Malta, however, you're going to have to keep waiting.

The island nation is the first European Union member state to require proof of vaccination from visitors, according to the Associated Press. Starting July 14, visitors ages 13 and up will have to show proof of full vaccination to be granted entry. Travelers between the ages of five and 12 joined by vaccinated adults will have to show proof of a negative PCR test, while children under five don't need to show anything.

For the moment, American travelers can't visit at all.

That's because Malta is only accepting COVID-19 vaccination certificates recognized by Maltese health authorities, which include the National Health Service (UK) and the EU Digital COVID Certificate. Vaccination records provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not being accepted at this time, ruling out Americans. While the EU’s digital passport program allows for visitors who not only are fully vaccinated but also those who can show a negative PCR test result or that they've recovered from having the coronavirus, Malta has decided to only recognize the fully vaccinated.

Per The Points Guy, Malta was at one point accepting travelers from 38 American states with negative COVID-19 PCR tests, but that is no longer the case.

"This decision is being taken to protect the health of Maltese and Gozitans and to continue to safeguard a summer of work, which is crucial for the livelihood of thousands of Maltese and Gozitan families," Malta's health minister, Chris Fearne, said in a statement. "That is why the health authorities stress that vaccination is the only solution to protect the Maltese people and Gozitans and return to normalcy."

Malta has seen a rise in coronavirus cases lately, 90% of which are among the unvaccinated, according to the Maltese government, the AP reports.

This is a drastic change from Malta's previous stance. In April, the country announced a campaign called the "Incentives for Free Independent Travellers" program. Through it, Malta hoped to bring in 35,000 visitors and even promised to pay for a portion of their trip. The Malta Tourism Authority put $4.2 million towards attracting tourists, which worked out to about $120 per person.

