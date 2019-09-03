Man Buys Plane Ticket Just to Walk Wife to Gate, Gets Arrested

In movies, it goes like this:
A man hoists a suitcase out of the trunk as his lover watches uneasily. They hug one final time but, as she turns away and “Wish You Were Here” begins playing in the background, a nostalgic sadness settles in the man’s chest. So, after a minute of tortured contemplation, he runs after her. The challenge becomes beating her to the gate.
In reality, it went like this:
A 27-year-old man bought a plane ticket just so he could walk his wife to the gate. No bullshit.
Until he was arrested.
It was a foolproof plan: Buy a ticket into Singapore’s Changi airport, one of the greatest airports in the world, walk the wife to her gate, and head on out of there. Only this plan violated the city’s Infrastructure Protection Act, so authorities took him into custody. According to Singapore law, if you are found guilty of this crime, you can be fined up to $14,300 or face up to two years in prison.
Even if he had nothing dramatic to say to his wife at the very last second before she boarded the plane, it makes sense that he’d find the ticket worthwhile. The airport is visually stunning, with lush greenery, a 24-hour cinema, interactive games, and a rooftop swimming pool. According to CNN, passengers have been known to book flights and cancel before the plane takes off, just to enjoy the amenities.
But it made no difference whether he was touring the airport or clinging to his wife until the last possible second because the airport is a “Protected Place” under law. The police have already arrested 33 people for this offense, as stated in a Singapore Police Facebook post.
“Passengers who enter the transit areas with a boarding pass should only be there for the purpose of traveling to their next destinations,” the post stated.
Womp, womp. And now we’re left with only one question for the Singapore Police Force: What about love?
