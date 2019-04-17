Man Spins Iguana Over His Head and Throws It at Restaurant Manager, Is Arrested

We really can't stress this enough: Don't throw iguanas at people. It's bad for the person you're attacking, it's bad for you, and above all, it's bad for the iguana. You wouldn't think we'd have to say this. And yet, we do.
According to a news release from local police, a 49-year-old man in Painesville, Ohio entered a Perkins at around noon earlier this week, and shortly thereafter was throwing a menu at a waitress. The man became increasingly belligerent, and the restaurant's manager attempted to talk him down. The man then "pulled an iguana from under his sweatshirt and began swinging the animal over his head in a circular motion" and threw it at the manager.
The roughly two-foot reptile missed its target, the man picked it up, and the two of them left the restaurant. This occurred on Tuesday morning. Will something like it ever happen again? We hope not, but who's to say?
The iguana, which KOAM reports is named Copper, was taken to Lake County Humane Society and found to have suffered a leg bone fracture. This was likely the result of the confrontation and will require surgery.
The man was apprehended and arrested a few blocks from the restaurant. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and animal cruelty.
h/t KOAM
