Even a Peacock on the Subway Isn't Enough to Distract New Yorkers

New Yorkers are a legendarily hardened bunch, renowned for remaining unfazed by even the strangest and most spectacular sights surrounding them at any given moment. It's a badge of honor of sorts, and it was on full display this week when a subway car full of passengers didn't even react when a dude walked on with a giant peacock in his arms. Whatta town.
The scene was witnessed by Matthew Chayes, a political reporter for Newsday and AM New York, who snapped a pic and posted it to Twitter. The tweet since been retweeted over 4,000 times and liked by nearly 13,000 people, with users chiming in about their own experiences on the MTA, many claiming a peacock doesn't even come close to the weirdest thing they've seen.
Further investigation revealed that the peacock isn't someone's pet or even alive. It's stuffed. The guy holding it actually caught wind of the pic online as it started to go viral yesterday, and took to Reddit to further explain what the hell he was doing schlepping a dead peacock on public transit. As it turns out, it's not even his. He was simply carrying it for its owner, the blonde woman standing on the right in the pic. He runs the bar Weather Up in TriBeCa, which she owns. To prove it, he snapped a pic of himself at the bar with the bird serving as mascot of sorts in the background.
While the rules stipulate that dogs must be carried in bags, there are no explicit rules related to bringing one's peacock on the subway, but it seems like the MTA isn't too keen on the idea, considering it replied to Chayes' tweet requesting more information about the "incident." However, considering the scope of the MTA's problems of late -- which range from egregious delays and freak derailments to fires and nightmarish hour-long stalls -- figuring out why an exotic bird (dead or alive) is hitching a ride underground shouldn't be a priority.
