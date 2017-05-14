This Dude Casually Landed His Helicopter at McDonald's to Grab Some Food

From 2am drive thru runs to a last-minute order before you catch a plane, there's a good chance you've done at least a few questionable things to get your cheeseburger fix. But it looks like a helicopter pilot in Australia recently took his need for fast food to a spectacular new extreme.
As a report by Australia's 9 News explains, several people were understandably freaked out on Saturday, when a man landed a helicopter on the grass outside a Sydney McDonald's and casually walked into the restaurant to buy food. Video captured by a witness shows the man emerging from the McDonald's with a bag, stopping for a moment to snap a photo of his baller green flying machine, then getting back into the chopper and taking off. The bizarre incident happened around 4:20pm, per the new station.
Interestingly, the country's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) said the strange landing wasn't illegal if the pilot obtained permission from the property owner to land there. The agency is investigating the incredible fly-thru McDonald's run anyway.
