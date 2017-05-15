This Mad Genius Made a Flame-Throwing Skateboard and So Can You

From Lady Gaga to the guy playing guitar in Mad Max: Fury Road, we all know there is but one rule in this cruel world: Fire makes everything look way cooler. Skateboarder and Internet DIY handyman Mike Warren knows this of course. As he wrote on his Instructables listing for the flamethrower skateboard he built (shown in the video above): "Nothing makes more of a scene when you hit the streets than flames from your skateboard."
His skateboard is just like any other skateboard, except that it's rigged up with a fuel tank and pump, a battery, a nozzle that spews the fuel, a spark igniter, and -- most importantly -- two bright red, video-game arcade-style activation switches that a rider pushes to release and ignite the fuel behind the board. The result captured on video is a beautiful trail of flames, not unlike the Delorean's in the Back to the Future movies.
If all that sounds a bit dangerous, Warren is here to assuage your fears. "Though it might seem extreme, there's little danger of anything going too wrong," he wrote. "The fuel tank isn't under pressure, and there's only 10 ounces of fuel on board at a time."
Be safe, and try your hand at one of your own at your Instructables.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.