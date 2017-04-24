News

This Man Danced Like No One Was Watching, but He Was Actually on Live TV

Published On 04/24/2017
The first round of the French presidential election was held Sunday. Political novice Emmanuel Macron and the far-right's Marine Le Pen took the majority of the votes and will be the two candidates during the nation's runoff election on May 7. 

However, in the immediate aftermath of the election, Macron supporters were feeling good. He came away with 23.8 percent of the vote, the most of any candidate. How good did that make them feel? Just ask this Macron supporter gleefully dancing like no one is watching.

Sky news attempted to cover the election results as the Macron supporter danced the night away by himself in the far background of the shot. But it's hard to hear what the reporter is saying over those sweet dance moves. The unknown supporter had the floor all to himself and either didn't know he was on live TV or didn't give a damn. Either way, points for keeping the party going even when the party is clearly over. 

No, he's not as distracting as that kid who ran into a weather report to forecast a warm front emerging from his backside, but the tiny dancer's ability to steal the show from that far away deserves respect.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

