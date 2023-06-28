A Tourist Was Just Caught Defacing the Colosseum in a Viral Video

Being in love is so fun, but you know what else is fun? Being in love without damaging historical landmarks. On Friday, in a video that went viral and ended up reaching the eyes and ears of Italian authorities and politicians, a young man is shown defacing the wall of the 2,000-year-old architectural majesty that is Rome's Colosseum. With a key, the man is seen engraving two names on the stone, namely "Ivan + Hayley 23." The camera then gets closer to the man's face, who stretches his lips in a proud smile, showing his teeth.

The video was posted the same day, aptly titled "Asshole tourist carves name in Colosseum in Rome." Authorities were soon informed, and are now reportedly on the hunt for the man, who is already in serious trouble. If caught, the Colosseum criminal faces serious charges, including at least €15,000 (more than $16,000) in fines. Additionally, he could spend up to five years in prison. Italian politicians have already spoken on the matter, describing the act as uncivilized. "I consider it extremely serious, unworthy, and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the world's most iconic landmarks—the Colosseum—to engrave his girlfriend's name on it," wrote Italy's culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano on Twitter. "I hope that whoever did this will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws."

People on the internet agree with Italian authorities, and rightfully so. "Absolutely despicable behavior and I hope they get fined for it or worse," reads one comment to the original YouTube video. "The cheeky smile at the end shows he CLEARLY knew what he was doing was wrong. This is what entitlement looks like." Other users have already channeled their inner Sherlock Holmes, and are reportedly trying to find the man themselves. "I think I found him," commented one Twitter user under Sangiuliano's post. The user then shared a few screenshots of wedding registry websites, where the bride- and groom-to-be share the same names as the engraved ones. While there is no evidence that those are, in fact, the culprits, a few angry Colosseum fans have already shared angry notes on the digital registries' comment section. "Congratulations for defacing the Colosseum," reads one of them, which is non-officially and very-likely non-authentically signed "Giuliano Sangiuliano."