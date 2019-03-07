Man Delays Flight for 5 Hours Because He Was Pissed They Were Out of Fish Meals

Everyone gets a little irrational when there's a lack of food. We all respect and understand that. But when you consider that some guy lived for five days on nothing but Taco Bell hot sauce packets, there's no excuse for acting like this man did.
According to a report from CTV, a passenger on a flight from Vancouver managed to get a flight delayed for five hours because he was denied the fish meal he wanted. In most cases, someone preventing you from eating airplane fish is doing you a favor, so we're not sure what the big deal was.
The crew members, who were taking orders in business class before takeoff, explained to that man that there were no fish meals left. He claimed that he couldn't eat meat or wheat. When he was told that there was no way around it, he promptly flipped a shit.
"He was very belligerent, very rude to the flight attendant. The flight attendant was very polite, she offered him several choices," a witness told CTV.
Most shocking of all is that the man didn't even seem intoxicated. "He was very calm," a passenger said, "and was like, 'If I don’t get fish, there will be a problem. One way or another, I will get my fish, either you serve it to me or I will serve it to myself.'"
This went on for so long that the plane just went back to the gate, and the man was finally kicked off the flight.
"The pilot came on the radio and said, 'Due to this delay of having to come back to the gate, the co-pilot and I have tapped out on our hours and we need to get you new pilots to get you to Toronto.'"
The flight was already an hour behind its scheduled takeoff at 2pm, and the incident the internet is referring to as #fishgate pushed it even further behind, so they had to get a whole new crew.
Again, though, who wants to eat airplane fish?
