Man Trapped Inside ATM Calls For Help on Tiny Scraps of Paper

Big banks have a very pervasive foothold on American life. In our economic landscape, financial institutions literally gobble each other up. In rare instances, the corporate monoliths even ingest people, such as the man who got trapped inside a Bank of America ATM in Corpus Christi, Texas.
The contractor was changing the lock to a room connected to an ATM, but managed to lock himself inside without a cell phone, reports local news station KZTV. Left with little recourse, the man decided to write pleas for help on bits of paper, slipping them through the receipt slot. One of the distressed messages read: “Please help, I’m stuck in here and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss.” Most of the bank’s customers were incredulous, thinking the notes were part of a prank, not literal cries of desperation. It wasn’t until someone actually took his notes seriously that the authorities were summoned to help the guy out.
"We come out here, and sure enough we can hear a little voice coming from the machine. So we are thinking this is a joke. It's got to be a joke," said Senior Officer Richard Olden. "Everyone is okay, but you will never see this in your life, that somebody was stuck in the ATM, it was just crazy.”
The contractor’s boss came, presumably with the key, and let the poor guy out of his personal ATM dungeon after two hours stuck inside. Luckily, he was only eaten by our capitalist system temporarily.
