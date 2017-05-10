This Slo-Mo Video of a Dude Diving onto 1,000 Mouse Traps Is Painful to Watch

Watching a slow-motion video of a common mouse trap cleanly slicing through a hot dog is cringeworthy, but watching a slow-motion video of a crazy dude leaping onto a trampoline loaded with a thousand of the rodent killers is damn near painful. And extremely entertaining.
That's exactly what the The Slo Mo Guys did in their latest stunt video on YouTube and, as you can see (above), it was absolutely spectacular. Dan, one half of the high-tech camera-wielding duo, bravely volunteers to leap onto the traps. After about four hours of setup (condensed into the first minute and a half of the video) and some understandable hesitance, he jumps from a small table next to the trampoline -- around the video's 1:30 mark. A painful-looking chain reaction quickly ensues.
While it took hours to set up all of the traps, it took only about four seconds to set them all off. As always, the action was captured in beautiful slow-motion video, extending the sequence to nearly 45 seconds. Every second looks more painful than the last, and the real-time version isn't much better. In the end, Dan walks away from the stunt with a trap or two stuck in his hair and a few "little nips" from the traps.
"It was actually kind of comfy," he said. We're just going to go ahead and take his word for it.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.