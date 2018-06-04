This Noodle Eating Competition Between Dog and Man Has the Greatest Twist of All Time

What can be said about the above video -- "A man and a dog eat noodles" -- that hasn't already been said about Beethoven's Eroica symphony? It's powerful, surprising, and a profound expression of the human spirit. But above all, it's a man and a dog racing to eat a bowl of noodles. In just 15 seconds, you experience comedy and tragedy as man and beast ruthlessly compete.
At first, it seems like it's going to be a fair fight, but you're just distracted by the golden retriever's excellent posture. It soon becomes clear that this dog, despite his manners, is a literal animal, and is about to destroy his opponent. The man panics and cheats by using his hands and when the dog realizes this, he finishes his own noodles and goes after the man's plate for even more.
But what truly makes this video a masterpiece (and there are others in this bizarre series) is that another golden retriever enters the frame in the last few seconds, and all three of them eat from the same bowl in an utter bacchanal as the dogs chase the noodles even into the man's mouth.
Also, the song in the background slaps.
h/t Digg
