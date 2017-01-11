This Man Rode a Big Wheel on the Freeway Because Anything is Possible

Human beings are capable of great, daring feats, and sometimes nothing can stop us from showing the world just how heroic we can really be.
Take for instance this man, who rode a big wheel on the I-76 freeway in Philadelphia. Seeking to prove that environmentally friendly vehicles with zero horsepower deserve a share of the highway, he pedaled his way onto the road and even changed lanes. He wore a sweatshirt and kept his hood up the entire time, proving again that he’s a cool dude:
The big wheel tricycle was invented in 1969, and until now, no one had ever driven one on a freeway. But thanks to this man -- who was not arrested -- no one will ever need to again.
