This Dude Punched a Kangaroo to Save His Dog

While massive spiders and a host of other things that can kill you are pretty damn Australian, there might not be anything more Australian than a clip that has been circulating the internet since it was posted Saturday.

A man on an unnamed Australian TV show runs into a field where a kangaroo has kidnapped his dog. For real. The kangaroo has captured this man's dog. In order to save the pup, the man has to do battle with the 'roo as though it's the final boss in some weird 90s video game called "Australia, Basically."

Fortunately for the man and the dog, the man wins after he socks the kangaroo in the face.