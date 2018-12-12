Man Discovers Skid-Marked Undies in His UberEats Order, Rightfully Freaks Out

We've all had our fair share of disappointing food deliveries, whether it's an ice-cold pizza or an hours-late Chinese order. Few bad delivery experiences, though, could ever rise to the level of true horror that befell one poor dude in Florida this past weekend, when he opened his UberEats bag to discover his food had arrived with an unexpected side dish: a pair of skid-marked underwear.
While in Miami for Art Basel on Sunday night, a man named Leo ordered food to his hotel from a nearby Japanese joint using UberEats. He placed his order and shortly thereafter went down to fetch the food from the delivery driver, who took off in a noticeably quick manner.
"I grabbed the food and right when I got the food she took off running and I was like, 'That was kind of odd,'" Leo said in an interview with the local ABC10 affiliate. It wasn't until he returned to his room that he discovered the nasty surprise in his bag.
As he was retrieving his shrimp fried rice and spicy dumplings from the plastic bag it came in, he found a large piece of white fabric, which he initially thought to be a cloth napkin. Though, to Leo's surprise, it wasn't a fancy napkin, but rather a pair of thigh-length underwear, stained with what appeared to be human poop.
As any reasonable person who just found a pair of dirty undies in their food would do, Leo threw them back into the bag and promptly called Uber, the restaurant, and the police. Both the restaurant and Uber apologized profusely, but told Leo they couldn't really do anything about it.
“What's been reported is very concerning," Uber said in a statement, according to ABC10. "We are reviewing this order and reaching out to all parties involved to help understand what may have occurred. The courier has been removed from the app pending investigation."
Hopefully, this is an isolated incident and there aren't any other dirty underwear bandits elsewhere masquerading as delivery drivers. Though, just to be safe, might we suggest opting for the pick-up option next time you don't feel like cooking.
