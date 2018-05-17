Man Called 'Hero' For Finding Lost Dog in Least Obvious Place Ever

Losing a dog is heart-wrenching. In the event your dog runs out on you, ostensibly in pursuit of a big, wide open field covered in bacon bits, you'll have to put up some missing signs. Hypothetically, these signs are put up when your dog has already traveled far, far away from your home. In the case of one lost pooch, however, the dog was found sitting right next to it's missing sign, as if it were trolling the owners for being sad and panicked.
The person who found the dog posted about the experience on Reddit, claiming that the dog's owner called him a "hero" for finding her wayward pet. As you can see, the dog wasn't far from the spray-painted sign, which advised people to look out for a "LOST BIG WHITE DOG."
The Reddit user, HamboneB, described how the situation went down:
Given the abundance of viral hoaxes out there, it's possible this is exactly that -- a load of crap. In fact, many Reddit users are taking HamboneB to task, asking him to prove his identity and to say more about the dog owner. For his part, HamboneB says he has an old computer, and that taking a photo of a desktop image was the easiest way to document his fearless tale of courage.
Anyway, the next time your dog escapes, maybe try spray painting a physical description of the animal onto a large white sign.
