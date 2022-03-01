Man Finds a Pearl That Could Be Worth Thousands While Eating a Clam
After eating the same appetizer for nearly 34 years, the rare find was a shocking surprise.
Imagine going to one of your favorite restaurants, ordering clams or oysters, and as you are sucking one of those babies down, you catch a pearl. Sounds highly unlikely, right? Well, that's what happened to one New Jersey man earlier this month.
Michael and Maria Spressler were dining out at The Lobster House in Cape May when Michael, who was finishing a plate of raw clams, felt something hard in his mouth. Michael told NJ.com that he thought one of his molars cracked, but it was a smooth, round pearl in reality.
The pearl is about 8.83 millimeters across, and according to Sarah Stadnicar, an employee at The Lobster House, not only is this find incredibly rare, but according to the Pearl Source, the pearl could be worth thousands of dollars. "I have worked here for around 10 years now and I've never heard of someone finding one in one of our oysters or clam shells," Stadnicar said.
But this time around, the odds were clearly in their favor. Maria Spressler says that the couple has been eating at The Lobster House for nearly 34 years. Michael will typically order a dozen raw clams on the half shell for his appetizer. He tops them off with hot sauce or cocktail sauce and adds a little lemon.
"He's eaten dozens and dozens of clams, and we've never found anything like that, so it was pretty exciting," Maria told KYW-TV.
The pearl came as a pleasant surprise for the couple who just so happened to be celebrating 34 years of frequenting the restaurant. In an interview with the couple, Maria tells CBS Philly, "I would like to have it set into a nice piece of jewelry, maybe a mermaid or something nautical." Maria also added, "It's a beautiful remembrance of that day and what we have is so special."