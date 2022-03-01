Man Finds a Pearl That Could Be Worth Thousands While Eating a Clam

Imagine going to one of your favorite restaurants, ordering clams or oysters, and as you are sucking one of those babies down, you catch a pearl. Sounds highly unlikely, right? Well, that's what happened to one New Jersey man earlier this month.

Michael and Maria Spressler were dining out at The Lobster House in Cape May when Michael, who was finishing a plate of raw clams, felt something hard in his mouth. Michael told NJ.com that he thought one of his molars cracked, but it was a smooth, round pearl in reality.

The pearl is about 8.83 millimeters across, and according to Sarah Stadnicar, an employee at The Lobster House, not only is this find incredibly rare, but according to the Pearl Source, the pearl could be worth thousands of dollars. "I have worked here for around 10 years now and I've never heard of someone finding one in one of our oysters or clam shells," Stadnicar said.