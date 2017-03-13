News

Some Dude Made Amazon's Alexa Talk Through This Creepy Skull

Although smart home products like Amazon Echo and Google Home are increasingly useful for quick questions and tasks, you have to admit the concept of devices constantly listening for your commands is a bit unsettling. And yet, some dude thought it'd be a great idea to hack an Echo device so that its Alexa voice assistant could speak through an insanely creepy skull face. The result? Nightmare fuel. But admittedly helpful nightmare fuel.

As a report by Mashable explains, a man named Mike McGurrin figured out a way to make Alexa speak in sync with a terrifying moving skull Halloween decoration. As you can see in a video he made of the hack in action (shown above), the voice assistant-powered skeletal robot is exactly as terrifying as it sounds. Just watch as the damn thing answers his question about the weather. It's all sorts of NOPE.

Turns out McGurrin was inspired to make the creepy contraption after seeing a recent video of a similar -- but significantly less creepy -- Alexa hack involving a singing fish decoration. At this point, it won't be long before people have scary horse masks or taxidermy pieces announcing the forecast, or turning on their living room lights, or placing an order on Amazon. What a time to be alive.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is sort of surprised more people aren't hacking their Alexas in similar ways. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

