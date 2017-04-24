This Hero Handed Out Free Pizza to Runners During the London Marathon

Marathon runners are accustomed to being offered everything from water, to Gatorade, to weird packets of carb-loaded goo from the sidelines, as they make their way through the course. However, some lucky participants in this past weekend's London Marathon were treated to a unique snack option most runners wait until after they cross the finish line to indulge in: Domino's pizza.
One generous and enthusiastic spectator was spotted doling out free slices of pepperoni by hand. Most of the athletes declined the offer, but at least one guy gleefully snatched a piece and ran off, stuffing his face mid-stride.
Typically, we wouldn't endorse eating free food handed to you by a mysterious, screaming stranger, but in this case it's tough to imagine we wouldn't have done the exact same thing. Frankly, pizza man deserves a medal, too.
h/t SBNation
