This Hero Handed Out Free Pizza to Runners During the London Marathon

By Published On 04/24/2017 By Published On 04/24/2017
YouTube/The Collector

Marathon runners are accustomed to being offered everything from water, to Gatorade, to weird packets of carb-loaded goo from the sidelines, as they make their way through the course. However, some lucky participants in this past weekend's London Marathon were treated to a unique snack option most runners wait until after they cross the finish line to indulge in: Domino's pizza.

One generous and enthusiastic spectator was spotted doling out free slices of pepperoni by hand. Most of the athletes declined the offer,  but at least one guy gleefully snatched a piece and ran off, stuffing his face mid-stride. 

Typically, we wouldn't endorse eating free food handed to you by a mysterious, screaming stranger, but in this case it's tough to imagine we wouldn't have done the exact same thing. Frankly, pizza man deserves a medal, too. 

h/t SBNation

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. He will run (but not that far) for free pizza.

