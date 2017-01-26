Of Course This Guy Hurt Himself Joining a Horse Race on Foot

It turns out, you look like you're running in Jello when juxtaposed with an incredibly fast animal. It's ridiculous. Though kudos to the announcer for keeping it together while this all takes place live. It'd be hard not to stop and say, "Oh, what the hell is going on here?"

The horses catch and pass the running man like he's barely moving. Then, adding insult to injury, he injures himself. From the looks of it, he pulls his right hamstring while sadly trying to keep pace. Hopefully, he's treated better than a horse when they're injured in a race.

h/t Mediaite

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.