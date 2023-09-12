A Tourist Was Kicked Out of Graceland After Jumping in Elvis's Pool

To some people, private property doesn't really mean much if you're a hardcore fan of someone. Or at least, that's what Tommy Purcell and his wife seemed to think when Purcell himself decided to take a dive into Elivs' pool in Graceland, the late singer's mansion.

A TikTok video posted by Purcell's wife, which was originally posted on July 6, recently went viral racking up around 14 million views, and it shows Purcell being filmed jumping into the pool. Graceland is now a popular tourist site, and fans of Elvis can visit the Memphis, Tennessee property through a mansion tour.

In the video, Purcell is seen stepping over a fence, which reads "Restricted Area: Do Not Enter." Then, the man, who is only wearing his shorts and shoes, proceeds to hop onto the diving board and jump in the pool. On the notes of Elvis Presley's "All Shook Up," a security guard is then seen rushing over to the pool intruder. According to a later video, the family was then escorted off of the mansion's premises.