Impatient United Airlines Passenger Jumps Out Emergency Exit & Slides Down Plane Wing

I'm never more impatient than when I'm waiting to get off the plane, whether it's taxiing for five minutes or 50. But apparently, I'm not quite as impatient as the California man that just jumped out the emergency exit and slid down the plane wing at O'Hare International Airport. I guess that's one way to get to baggage claim quicker.

The Chicago police have charged the man with misdemeanor reckless conduct after he walked off the wing at about 4:30 am, NBC 5 reports. According to an Air Traffic recording, which the outlet obtained, the plane "had to stop short of gate Bravo 3. Somebody pulled the rear right over wing exit. Someone in seat 21 Bravo has exited the aircraft and is on the ramp."

"I think everybody was kind of a little surprised and kind of doing, did we really see what we saw?" fellow passenger Mary Ellen Eagelston told the outlet. "I just saw him as he was exiting out and that was it," Eagelston said. "I guess he landed on the wing and jumped down to the tarmac or slid down to the tarmac."

The man was already taken into custody by 4:37 am and set to appear in court at 9 am June 27.

"Our ground crew stopped the individual outside of the aircraft, and the person is now with law enforcement," United Airlines said in a statement. "The plane then arrived at the gate and all passengers deplaned safely. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority."