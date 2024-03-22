An 83-Year-Old Italian Man Was Living Inside an Airport for 9 Months

Usually dubbed "hopecore," one recent TikTok trend consists of mashups of positive videos showing people being really good humans in different scenarios. Whether it's a clip of friends showing up for each other or a short video of a young adult assisting an older person, they all share the same goal—to make you smile, and to see the good around you so that, hopefully, more people will feel inclined to do the same.

The cool thing about hopecore videos is that they come from real-life snippets, and a recent event that happened in Italy could very well be the source of a next viral hopecore edit. After living for almost nine months inside the Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, an 83-year-old Italian man is being helped by the town's municipality to start off a new life, Corriere di Bologna reports.

Known as Arnaldo, the man, who used to be a wine consultant, moved into the airport armed with just a single suitcase last summer due to his inability to pay rent. His low pension didn’t allow him to afford an accommodation where he lived in Bastiglia—a province of Modena located roughly 30 miles away from Bologna—and so he decided to make his way to the Marconi Airport. For context, in Bastiglia rental rooms can cost as low as 300 euros (roughly $324) a month, and entire apartments can be found for about 400 euros ($432) a month.

Arnaldo reportedly never wanted to "be a nuisance," and initially chose to sleep outside the check-in area of the airport. When winter came, though, winter's low temperatures and precipitation had him move inside the terminal.

And that's where the hopecore story begins. For eight months, the Marconi Airport staff welcomed the man, and offered him regular meals and hot coffee. They even gifted him a sleeping bag and, according to Euronews, an airport newsstand offered him a newspaper to read everyday.

It gets even sweeter. The town's municipality and social services were not initially aware of Arnaldo's precarious situation, but once they learned about it through recent headlines and news reports, they came to help. Thanks to the application of a Bologna-based support program, Arnaldo has been able to transfer to a hotel room since March 19, and the town municipality is now working with Arnaldo and social services to find him an accommodation solution.

"Had we learned sooner about this situation, we would've worked to find an accommodation for Arnaldo the same way we did for hundreds of other people," said Luca Rizzo Nervo, Bologna's councillor for welfare. "I want to sincerely thank all those who spontaneously offered their solidarity and support, but it is important that situations like this one are flagged to the correct institutions right away so that a proper social and professional evaluation can be had to find the most suitable solution to the issue."