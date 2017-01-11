Man Orders Pizza to Grandmother's House to Check on Her After Hurricane

Eric ordered the pizza with special instructions -- for delivery driver Lance Tyler to call him once he arrived at Olsen’s doorstep. Olsen was skeptical at first, thinking that the pizza man could have been some drifter or pizza-wielding interloper intent on a scam, but then she heard her grandson’s voice over the phone, and all was merry.

"(My grandson said) ‘Grandma, I haven't talked to you in two days. I got worried about you. You must be hungry by now,'" Olsen told reporters from her home in Palm Coast.

The driver, Lance Tyler, who presumably had no idea what the whole charade was about, had to toe the line between pizza man and emergency dispatch personnel. He told WFTV: "The way that he answered the phone, 'Is she there? Is she OK?' It sounded like he was worried...Her expression was just priceless. It was like, 'Wow!'"