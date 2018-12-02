Guy Proposes. She Says 'Yes.' He Promptly Loses Ring Down Subway Grate.

"Popping the question" may be antiquated and backward and a weird way to approach a mutual decision to combine tax filings, but that doesn't mean it's not stressful. No one should be expected to act with grace under the weight of so much expectation.
While your engagement may not go perfectly, it'll probably go better than this one, in which a man asked a woman to marry him, she said yes, and the man promptly dropped the ring down a utility grate outside the Times Square Olive Garden. This happened right around midnight on December 1. NPR reports that the couple asked a police officer for help opening the grate, but to no avail.
On Saturday morning, however, the ring was recovered. But the couple hadn't left their information. Naturally, the department took to Twitter, posting the surveillance video you see above, along with a picture of the ring.
The NYPD requested that people get in contact "if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them!"
After nearly 24 hours, the NYPD tweeted, "We would like to thank everyone who shared this story! The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations!"
So the ring is safe, and there's this endearing picture to prove all is well.
Let this be a lesson to everyone: A sober conversation, ideally over tea, climaxing in a stern but comradely handshake, is the ideal way to enter an engagement.
